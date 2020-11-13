Pamela A. Coffel
March 15, 1948 - November 6, 2020
Pamela A. Coffel, 72, of Bremen, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Kosciusko Community Hospital in Warsaw. Pam was born on March 15, 1948 to Janice and Ernest Carter in Plymouth, Indiana. She graduated from Culver High School in 1966 and attended Purdue University.
Pam married Donald Coffel on June 30, 1973. They enjoyed live music and saw Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, the Oak Ridge Boys, and many others in their early years together. Pam and Don celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary this year. Pam devoted her life to her four daughters and grandchildren. Pam was the ultimate sports mom. She attended every basketball game, volleyball game, and track meet…rain or shine. Pam made sure every official was aware of her presence! She enjoyed watching any Purdue sporting event, NASCAR race, or Notre Dame football game. She also collected miniature lighthouses.
Pam is survived by husband, Donald Coffel of Warsaw, her daughters Kristin Coffel of Fishers, Lori Olry (Quincy) of Fort Wayne, Angie Metzger of Bremen, Andrea Carpenter (Ryan) and four grandchildren, Brock Metzger, Brynlee Olry, Ashlyn Olry, and Hailee Carpenter. Pam is also survived by two brothers, Kenneth Carter of Tyner and Bruce Carter of Culver. Pam is preceded in death by her parents, Janice and Ernest Carter, and sister, Cindy Flum.
Family and friends are invited to say a final good-bye to Pam from 10:00-11:00 am, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Rev. Gary Hinkle will officiate. Burial will take place in New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced for everyone's safety.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association
at www.stroke.org.
