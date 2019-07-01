Patrice C. Hendricks

November 25, 1945 - June 29, 2019



CULVER - Patrice C. 'Patsi' Hendricks, 73, formerly of Logansport, passed away in her residence in Culver, at 1:47 p.m., on Saturday, June 29.



Born in Muncie on November 25, 1945, she was the daughter of Herbert and Betty Moulton Hahn.



She graduated from Muncie Burris Laboratory High School in 1963 and received both her Bachelor and Master Degrees from Indiana University, where she became a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority.



Patsi began teaching at St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School in Logansport and continued her teaching career as a Kindergarten teacher at Washington Township Elementary School. She loved teaching Kindergarten and taught many years at Galveston Elementary School. She retired in 2002 after having taught 32 years.



On Aug. 20, 1966, Patsi married James C. Hendricks, who survives. Also surviving are son, J. Kelly Hendricks (Cheryl), Fishers; daughter Heidi Knight (Keith), Logansport; Nitin Kanase (Heena), Dallas, Texas; her dearly loved granddaughters, Elizabeth, Emma, and Hadley Hendricks, Fishers, Neha and Nina Kanase, Dallas; brother Bart Hahn, Atlanta; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Keppner, Susan Slayman, and Nancy Bogensberger; and several nieces and nephews.



Following Patsi's retirement, she developed a passion for travel, exploring many parts of the world with her friends and family. She especially loved the culture, art, people, and cuisine of Latin America. Her interest in the culinary arts led to the creation of an event planning business, and Patsi catered and decorated many friends' and families' weddings and parties. She loved knitting, painting, gardening and creating flower arrangements.



Patsi and Jim spent their winter months on Isla De Mujeres, Mexico, and summer months on the shores of Lake Maxinkuckee. In the past few years, the Florida panhandle became their winter destination.



Another hidden talent was Patsi's athleticism, proven in her youth when she became the Indiana State Pairs Rolling Skate Champion.



Patsi made friends everywhere she went, be that Logansport, Culver, Florida, Latin America, Europe, or Canada, and she cherished each and every one of them.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Foundation for Hospice.org, tel: 1-800-413-9083.



Calling will be from 12 - 2:45 p.m., on Wednesday, July 3, at Kroeger Funeral Home, with the service following at 3 p.m., with Fr. Gustavo Lopez officiating.



Family and fiends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.kroegerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Pilot News on July 4, 2019