Patricia A. Seese

November 19, 1942 - June 20, 2019



GROVERTOWN - Patricia Ann Seese, 76, a life-long resident of Grovertown, went to be with the Lord on June 20.

Pat was born Nov. 19, 1942 in LaPorte, to the late Bud and Ellen Keller.

She attended Grovertown High School, where she was an active member in both her school and community. She was proud of her many years of service and subsequent retirement from Rexam in Valparaiso.

Pat was passionate about her family and her music. Many community members will fondly remember that she played for their weddings and family funerals. Pat was well known for her yearly organ playing at the Oregon-Davis High School graduation ceremonies. She also took great delight in playing the piano every year for the entire Christmas season at Hensler's Nursery. People would come from far and wide to hear her Christmas music.

Pat was a dedicated member of the Oregon-Davis High School Alumni Association, band boosters and the Koontz Lake Lions Club. Baking was also a talent that Pat excelled at. She was well known for her delicious cakes and other treats that she gladly provided for many community functions, taking special delight in providing her "boys" in the community with their favorite treats.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, George Keller; and her beloved son, Terry Lee Seese.

Pat is survived by her son, Brian (Michele) Seese of Walkerton; her grandchildren who were the loves of her life, Zachary, Samuel and Zane Sees of Walkerton and Zoe (Timothy) Stasiek of Savannah, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Jolie, Rose, Klaire and Krew Seese; sister, Judith (Dennis) Wydau of Shelbyville; and niece, Shannon of Shelbyville.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 29, at 2 p.m. CDT at Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel with visitation Saturday at the funeral home from 12 to 2 p.m. Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Starke County Scholarship Foundation.

To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Pilot News on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary