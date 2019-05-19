Patricia Ann Harner

December 10, 1947 - May 17, 2019



PALATKA, Fla. - Patricia "Pat" Ann Harner, age 71, of Palatka, Fla. passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her son and daughter on Friday, May 17, at 3:57 a.m. at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center.

Pat was born in Toledo, Ohio, Dec. 10, 1947 and was adopted by Robert and Leona Maxson at the age of six.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband of 43 years, Charles Harner, and her sister Barbara Rice. Pat is survived by four children, James Altenbach, Anne Miller, Gregory Harner (Toni), and Carla Maddox (Jamey). Seven grandchildren, children of Anne Miller: Jennifer, Jimmy, Matt, and Amanda Caldwell and children of Carla and Jamey Maddox: Brandon, Carly, and Jacey Maddox who will deeply miss her. Also survived an older sister Sharon Bishop and her loving dog, Popcorn.

Pat was a spunky, charismatic, full-of-life, caring mother, grandmother, sister, and Aunt. She always put others first and could bring life to any situation. Pat was a dedicated hard worker who really loved to cook and enjoyed socializing through her career in customer service. She managed and owned multiple restaurants during her career, Cactus Charlie's being the last restaurant she owned with her husband for 13 years in Culver.

Memorials, flowers, and sentiments can be sent to St. Johns Family Funeral Home, 385 SR 207, St. Augustine, Fla. 32084. https://www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/

St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Pilot News on May 20, 2019