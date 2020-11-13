Patricia E. Beatty

Patricia E. Beatty, 86, passed away on Monday November 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Plymouth.

Born in Plymouth, Indiana on August 8, 1934, Patricia was the daughter of John and Mildred (Marsh) Ruff Sr. She graduated from West High School with the class of 1952. Patricia graduated from Augustana Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago passing her boards as a Registered Nurse. She went on to work in hospitals in South Bend and Plymouth as an Obstetrics Nurse assisting young mothers with the birth and care of their babies.

On April 14, 1956, she took Cleon Beatty to be her husband in Tyner, IN in the EUB church officiated by his friend Reverend John Davis. She and her husband owned and operated Beatty Locker in Bourbon for over 40 years. Upon retiring, the couple split their time between Plymouth and North Fort Myers, FL with their two children residing in nearby Cape Coral. They enjoyed this arrangement for 32 years before coming back to Plymouth to live full time.

Pat was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed making and altering clothes, making other items such as baby bibs, Christmas stockings (for new family members) and other customized and personalized articles. Her cooking and baking skills were also very well known. She would often repay helps with baked goods. Especially her cowboy cookies! Always enjoying pets, her constant companion was her dog Toby who became especially close after her husband died in 2014. She was also an avid Notre Dame football fan.

Surviving are her children, Daniel (Cindy) Beatty and Beth O'Connor of Cape Coral, FL; Brother David (Alice) Ruff of Plymouth; sisters Carol Brizzolara of Plymouth and Janice (Mike) Hall of Franklin, IN; 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Cleon, brother John Ruff Jr. and her nephew Douglas Ruff.

Visitation will be held on Friday Nov. 13, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St, Plymouth.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Life Celebrant James Smart officiating.

Burial will take place in the New Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice Foundation (Pet Peace of Mind) 501 Comfort Pl, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

