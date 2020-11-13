1/1
Patricia E. Beatty
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia E. Beatty
August 8, 1934 – November 2, 2020

Patricia E. Beatty, 86, passed away on Monday November 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Plymouth.
Born in Plymouth, Indiana on August 8, 1934, Patricia was the daughter of John and Mildred (Marsh) Ruff Sr. She graduated from West High School with the class of 1952. Patricia graduated from Augustana Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago passing her boards as a Registered Nurse. She went on to work in hospitals in South Bend and Plymouth as an Obstetrics Nurse assisting young mothers with the birth and care of their babies.
On April 14, 1956, she took Cleon Beatty to be her husband in Tyner, IN in the EUB church officiated by his friend Reverend John Davis. She and her husband owned and operated Beatty Locker in Bourbon for over 40 years. Upon retiring, the couple split their time between Plymouth and North Fort Myers, FL with their two children residing in nearby Cape Coral. They enjoyed this arrangement for 32 years before coming back to Plymouth to live full time.
Pat was a skilled seamstress and enjoyed making and altering clothes, making other items such as baby bibs, Christmas stockings (for new family members) and other customized and personalized articles. Her cooking and baking skills were also very well known. She would often repay helps with baked goods. Especially her cowboy cookies! Always enjoying pets, her constant companion was her dog Toby who became especially close after her husband died in 2014. She was also an avid Notre Dame football fan.
Surviving are her children, Daniel (Cindy) Beatty and Beth O'Connor of Cape Coral, FL; Brother David (Alice) Ruff of Plymouth; sisters Carol Brizzolara of Plymouth and Janice (Mike) Hall of Franklin, IN; 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Cleon, brother John Ruff Jr. and her nephew Douglas Ruff.
Visitation will be held on Friday Nov. 13, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St, Plymouth.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Life Celebrant James Smart officiating.
Burial will take place in the New Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice Foundation (Pet Peace of Mind) 501 Comfort Pl, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved