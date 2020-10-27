1/
Patricia I. Miller
1949 - 2020
Patricia I. Miller
September 4, 1949 - October 26, 2020

TYNER – Patricia I. Miller of Tyner passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Oct. 26, in her home following an illness.
She was born on Sept. 4, 1949 in Olive Hill, Ky. to the late Earl and Dorothy (Caudill) Hamm and was 71 at the time of her death.
Pat lived in the Tyner area most of her life coming from Kentucky and was a retired hair stylist. On Dec. 24, 1990 she married the love of her life, Frederick L. Miller, in Plymouth. She was a member of the Tyner United Methodist Church and the Tyner Rebekah Lodge. Pat also loved kids, being at home, and cooking.
She is survived by: her husband Fred of Tyner; two sons Donny (Rebecca) Jones of Farmers, KY and Gail Miller of Bremen; five grandchildren David Jones, Jennifer Jones, Tyra Jones, Rayven Jones, and Destiny Miller; one special lady whom Pat considered another granddaughter Eliza Dickinson; and five great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother Allen Hamm, three sisters Brenda Archambau, Connie Jean Hamm and Bonnie Dean Hamm.
Pat had requested to be cremated. There will be no services held at this time. The Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel is honored to be entrusted with her care.

Published in The Pilot News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Rannells Funeral Home
7984 North State Road 23
Walkerton, IN 46574
(574) 586-2120
