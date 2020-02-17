Home

Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
First United Church of Christ
323 S Center St.
Bremen, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Church of Christ
323 S Center St.
Bremen, IN
View Map
Patricia Ruth Hiester


1929 - 2020
Patricia Ruth Hiester Obituary
Patricia Ruth Hiester
November 3, 1929 – February 14, 2020

Patricia Ruth Hiester, 90, of Bremen, passed away at 7:29 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, in her home surrounded by family. Patricia was born on Nov. 3, 1929 in Culver to George and Tina (Castleman) Ellinger.
She is survived by husband, Bill Butler; daughter, Mary K. (George) Stemple; son, Charles N. (Chris) Hiester; grandchildren, Jeffrey Stephan II, Megan (Nick) Dres, Garett (Bay) Hiester, Taylor (Caleb) Oetjen, Benji (Kristen) Stemple, Molly (Jeremy) Corning and Andy (Stella) Stemple; and great grandchildren, Grace Stephan, Jeffrey Stephan III, Gavin Dres, Brady Stemple, Hailey Stemple, Xander Corning, Gabriel Corning and Asher Corning. She is also survived by two sisters, Betty Baker and Marjorie Johnson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur E. Hiester, daughter, Brenda Roberts, and siblings, Wayne, Homer, Kenneth, Bill, Darrold, Paul Jr., Mary Louise and Margaret.
Patricia was a member of the First United Church of Christ and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She never met a stranger and was loved by all. She was always willing to help those in need.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, in First United Church of Christ, 323 S Center St., Bremen with one hour of visitation prior. Mausoleum entombment will follow in Bremen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to be made to the church or Southern Care Hospice, 1626 E Day Rd., Mishawaka, Ind. 46545.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 18, 2020
