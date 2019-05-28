Patricia M. Sarber

November 3, 1934 - May 23, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Mrs. Patricia "Pat" M. Sarber, 84 of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly in her new home Thursday, May 23.

Pat was born the daughter of John and Thelma (Casper) Ritchey Nov. 3, 1934 at Plymouth. She has been a life long resident and was a graduate of Plymouth High School. She had worked at American Optical for over 15 years, the dentist office of Larry Jones D.D.S. and for the last 35 years for Dr. Bailey Davis at Culver (Associated Orthodontist of Indiana). She loved her flowers, her christmas decorations but, most of all she loved her family. She was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church of Plymouth.

On Aug. 23, 1952 she married Glen D. Sarber who passed away Sept. 11, 2012. She is survived by her daughter, Becky and Brian Liechty of Plymouth and her son, Rick and Pam Sarber of Bourbon. She was further blessed with four grandchildren: Chad and Stacie Sarber of Greenfield, Erin and Bret Feldman of Etna Green, Megan and Kameron Kenny McCordsville, Brian and Abbey Ambrose of Plymouth and number of step-grandchildren. Additionally great-grandchildren: Savannah, Blayze, Morgan, Kanyonrae, Owen, Noah, Samantha and Emersyn and numerous step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother Lloyd "Bud" Ritchey.

The family will receive friends at Deaton-Clemens VanGilder Funeral Home, 300 W. Madison St. Plymouth, Ion Thursday, May 30, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with funeral services following at 1 p.m. with Pastor Eric Ahlemeyer of Calvary Lutheran Church of Plymouth. Burial will follow in New Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be offered to: Calvary Lutheran Church 1314 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.

Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home Plymouth, is assisting the family. Published in The Pilot News on May 29, 2019