Patrick Michael Bernero
April 20, 1961 - March 19, 2020
PLYMOUTH - Patrick Michael Bernero, 58 of Plymouth, died on March 19, at 5:58 p.m. at the 8000 block of US30, following a very sudden illness. On April 20, 1961 in Plymouth, he was born to Michael A. Bernero and Veronica E. (Estok) Bernero. Patrick had lived his whole life in the Plymouth community.
Patrick had worked for Ford Motor Company, Columbia City; Aker Plastics, Plymouth; and several Auto Body Repair Shops in Plymouth.
He was a graduate of Plymouth High School with the class of 1980. While is school he played football and ran track as a long distance runner. He held the record at Plymouth High School for the Mile for several years. Patrick attended many Plymouth High School sporting events and was an avid fisherman.
Patrick is survived by his father, Michael "Mike" Bernero of Plymouth, brother, Marc Bernero and wife Lisa of Plymouth,sisters, Charlene Espich and husband James of Plymouth and Rhonda Schuh of Plymouth along with many nieces and nephews
He is preceded in death by his grandparents and Mother, Veronica Bernero.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Patrick M. Bernero Memorial Fund – 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, Ind. 46501.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 26, 2020