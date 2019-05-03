Home

Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
View Map
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Trinity Church Assembly of God
302 E. Patterson Street
Lakeville, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Church Assembly of God
302 E. Patterson Street
Lakeville, IN
View Map
Paul Ludwig Obituary
Paul R. Ludwig
June 29, 1933 - May 1, 2019

PLYMOUTH - Paul R. Ludwig, age 85 of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, at home with his loving family by his side.
Paul was born on June 29, 1933, in Plymouth to Walter and Marjorie (Feltz) Ludwig.
On Sept. 12, 1959 Paul married the love of his life, the former Kay L. Green who survives.
Paul was a lifelong resident of Marshall county. He graduated with the Culver High School class of 1951. Paul owned and operated Ludwig's Service station on W. Jefferson St. from 1955 to 1993, Ludwig Sports Cards from 1990 to 2006, and also was a U-Haul dealer. Paul honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a faithful member of the Trinity Church Assembly of God in Lakeville and was a big fan of the Cubs and Boilermakers.
Those left to cherish Paul's memory are his loving wife of 59 years Kay L. Ludwig of Plymouth; his two daughters Rev. Paula and Gaylan Chambers of Oak Island, N.C., Margo and Jay Swingley of Ontonagon, Mich.; his son Rod and Herminia Ludwig of Plymouth; also surviving are Paul's five grandchildren Allie (Erick) Pratt, Nolan Ludwig, Matthew Chambers, Esta Morlan, and Kylie (Austin) Curtis and two great-grandchildren Emery and Cole; brother Robert "Bob" and Pat Ludwig of Roseau, Minn.; and sister-in-law Sue Ludwig of Rantoul, Ill.
Paul is preceded in passing by his parents and his brother Walt Ludwig.
The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for the Ludwig family.
A time of visiting with the Ludwig family will be held on Sunday, May 5, in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street Plymouth, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, in the Trinity Church Assembly of God, 302 E. Patterson Street Lakeville, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Steve Eckart officiating. There will be one-hour visitation prior to service. Burial will follow the service in the New Oak Hill Cemetery Plymouth.
The Ludwig family requests memorial contributions in Paul's name be made to the Trinity Church Assembly of God, P.O. Box 508, Lakeville, Ind. 46536.
Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Paul with his family at www.deatonclemensvangilderfh.com
Published in The Pilot News on May 3, 2019
