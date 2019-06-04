|
Paul Lynn Elliott
March 2, 1955 - May 30, 2019
FORT WAYNE - Paul Lynn Elliott, 64 of 9802 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne, died on May 30, at 12:18 p.m. at Lutheran Life Villages - Pine Valley, Fort Wayne.
On March 2, 1955 in Bremen, he was born to Robert Gene Elliott and Gertrude Maude (Feece) Elliott. He had lived in Fort Wayne, for nearly three years, having come from Woodstock, Ill.
Paul was a Independent Computer Consultant having traveled the world creating user manuals and streamlining programs.
Paul was a graduate of Jackson High School in South Bend, with the class of 1974 and graduate of IUSB.
Paul is survived by his brothers, Mark (Susan) Elliott of Bristol; and David (Linda) Elliott of Leo.
He is preceded by his parents.
Burial will take place at the Tippecanoe Cemetery, Tippecanoe, at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
