Paul Newcomer Jr.
1935 - 2020
April 29, 1935 - September 1, 2020

Ralph Newcomer, Jr., 85, of Bremen, passed away peacefully at 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, in Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
Ralph was born on April 29, 1935 to the late Ralph and Grace (Hall) Newcomer. On March 5, 1955 he married Carol Snyder. She passed away on January 2, 2006.
He is survived by a daughter, Vicki (David) Blomquist of Winfield, Ill.; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Keith Newcomer and sister, Lora Burht.
Friends may visit with the family from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Due to COVID restrictions, attendance at the visitation will require masks and social distancing.
Private burial will take place in Bremen Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Pilot News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
