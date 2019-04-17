Resources More Obituaries for Paul Rowe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Otho Rowe

November 10, 1925 - April 13, 2019



Paul Otho Rowe, 93, passed away on April 13, at his home in Irvine, Calif.

He was born on November 10, 1925 in Bremen, to Clifford ("Dutch") and Verna ("Vernie") (Kipfer) Rowe, and was married on Aug. 28, 1953 to Patricia Ruth Minnick, who survives him.

Excluding the last seven years, Paul spent substantially his entire life in Bremen, graduating from Bremen High School in 1943, where he was a proud member of the Bremen Marching Band, which he led in 1942 and 1943 as their Drum Major. Paul enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps when he was 17 years old and entered active duty in January 1944. He served as a "top gunner" on a B-29 "Super Fortress" bomber. He flew 28 missions in the China/Burma/India and South Pacific theatres during WWII, where he earned several medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross. After flying air support over the USS Missouri when Japan surrendered, Paul was honorably discharged, achieving the rank of Technical Sergeant, in 1945. He then attended Wabash College, becoming a lifetime member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, graduating in 1950 with a B.A. in economics. Paul started his career working for Studebaker in South Bend, followed by various office and sales positions for local Bremen businesses, retiring from Fidler Inc. in 1990.

While living in Bremen, Paul was active in politics (precinct committeeman for 40 years), in the Lions Club (35 years) and in the American Legion (lifetime member). He was also a lifetime member of the VFW. Paul was a faithful member of the First United Church of Christ in Bremen, where he had served in leadership roles and as part of the Hand Bell Choir. He enjoyed fishing, golf, playing bridge, reading and watching sports, especially his Cubbies.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents.

In addition to his wife of 65 years, he is survived by his son Michael (Cindy Hill) of Pocatello, Idaho, and his daughter, Suellen of Irvine, Calif.

A memorial service will be held in Bremen later this year.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the First United Church of Christ in Bremen, the Bremen Public Library or the Connecticut Aeronautical Historical Association, Inc. (58th Bomb Wing Memorial).

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the First United Church of Christ in Bremen, the Bremen Public Library or the Connecticut Aeronautical Historical Association, Inc. (58th Bomb Wing Memorial).

Condolences may be sent to Paul's family at 5142 Skinner Street, Irvine, Calif. 92604. Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 18, 2019