Paul Otho Rowe
April 13, 2019
A memorial service for Paul Otho Rowe, who passed away on April 13, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. in the First United Church of Christ in Bremen. A light supper will follow the service in the church's fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the First United Church of Christ in Bremen, the Bremen Public Library or the Connecticut Aeronautical Historical Association, Inc. (58th Bomb Wing Memorial).
Condolences may be sent to Paul's family at 5142 Skinner Street, Irvine, Calif. 92604.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 12, 2019