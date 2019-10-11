Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Rowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Otho Rowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Otho Rowe Obituary
Paul Otho Rowe
April 13, 2019

A memorial service for Paul Otho Rowe, who passed away on April 13, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. in the First United Church of Christ in Bremen. A light supper will follow the service in the church's fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the First United Church of Christ in Bremen, the Bremen Public Library or the Connecticut Aeronautical Historical Association, Inc. (58th Bomb Wing Memorial).
Condolences may be sent to Paul's family at 5142 Skinner Street, Irvine, Calif. 92604.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.