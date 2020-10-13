Paul Steven Atkins, 65, of Bremen, passed away at 5:42 pm, Thursday, October 8, 2020 in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Paul was born on September 11, 1955, the son of the late Lee and Letha (Price) Atkins. He is survived by daughter, Jesi Atkins; sister, Gail Atkins; niece, Melissa Wilson and great nieces, Shaelyn and Alivia. Paul was a devoted father. He and Jesi spent a lot of quality time grilling out, going to restaurants and shopping together. He loved hunting, fishing, shooting and riding his Harley Davidson. He was also an excellent woodworker. After a career in the RV Industry, he enjoyed the past four years participating in competitive shooting, bringing home 1St place in his class a number of times. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Cremation will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the family to help with expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com