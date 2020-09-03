1/1
Pauline Atkins
1936 - 2020
Pauline Atkins
August 11, 1936 - August 28, 2020

Pauline Atkins, 84, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, at the Center for Hospice, South Bend.
Born in Plymouth, on Aug. 11, 1936 Pauline was the daughter to Harvey and Elizabeth (Watkins) Gaines.
She was a lifetime resident of Plymouth. Pauline worked for Bergman's Laundry and United Tech running machines wiring car harnesses. With her life long companion she enjoyed going to the casino, playing cards, horseshoes, board games and camping. She was a member of Shiloh Wesleyan Church in Plymouth and the Plymouth Veterans of Foreign War Post# 1162 Ladies Auxiliary. Most importantly she loved to spend time with her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Rhonda Thompson of Plymouth, Lois Yanez and her companion Marc Mata of Plymouth, Yvonne Carr and her companion Terry Hall of Plymouth and Faron (Tara) Atkins of Knox; her Companion Donald Hattery of Plymouth; 10 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. As well as several nieces and nephews.
Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Harvey, Dean, Ester, Ethel, Grace and Tish; grandson Justin, great grandson Landon and son-in-law Todd.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, from 2-4 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will immediately follow with Pastor Rich Van Vuren officiating.
Memorial Contributions can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org or to the Marshall County Humane Society, 11165 13th Rd. Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
