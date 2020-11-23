Philip R. Keller
August 20, 1948 - November 21, 2020
Philip R. Keller, 74, of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21 at 8:50 p.m. at the Culver Miller's Merry Manor.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1948, to Eugene and Geraldine (Frohning) Keller. Phil was a Plymouth High School graduate. He served his country in the United States Army, having served overseas in Europe in Germany. Linda and Philip R. Keller were married at Saint Michael Catholic Church in Plymouth on July 8, 1972. Together they raised three daughters and remained together all their lives after dating in high school. Phil loved the outdoors – especially fishing, hunting, trapping, gardening, and yard work. He had an amazing work ethic, working long, hard hours. He has passed on his ethics to his children, along with some of his favorite hobbies like fishing and gardening that he taught them. He worked at the Plymouth Foundry for many years. He also worked at Pregis for many years and retired from there.
Phil is survived by his three daughters, Sarah Shelley, Rhonda Keller, and Amanda Keller, all of Plymouth; his grandchildren, Kim (Austin) Baker of Greenwood, Kaitlyn Keller, of Alexandria, Jason and Joseph Shelley, Madison Keller, Cassandra ("Sissy") Salach and Zachary Salach, all of Plymouth; and one great-grandson he enjoyed very much, Korvin Rochelo, of Alexandria; sisters: Rose Mary and Donald Campbell of Fort Wayne; Karen and Larry Pontius, Linda and Chris Knill, all of Plymouth; brothers: Donald and Kathie Keller of Zephyrhills, Fla., Eugene Michael Keller of Argos, Kenneth and Terri Keller, Alan Keller, and Kevin Keller.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Loretta West; one sister-in-law, Linda Keller; and three brothers, John, Patrick and James; a nephew, Mike Keller, along with numerous aunts and uncles.
Graveside services and burial will be in Saint Michael Cemetery, Plymouth, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. Phil will be laid to rest next to his wife of many years, Linda. Military Graveside Honors for Phil will be presented during the service.
The family would like you to remember Phil by planting a tree for his love of nature. Friends may sign the guest book and share memories with the Keller Family at www.vangilderfuneralhome.com.