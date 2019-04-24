Phyllis J. Whiting

September 2, 1943 – April 21, 2019



MONTEREY - Phyllis J Whiting, 75, of Monterey, passed away on April 21, at Miller's Merry Manor, Culver.

Phyllis was born to Harold and Lucille (Faulstich) Sellers on Sept. 2, 1943 in Rochester. She was a graduate of Knox High School.

On Nov. 17, 1962, she married Vernon F. Whiting in Monterey and together they raised two sons.

Phyllis enjoyed canning, gardening and all kinds of flowers. She also liked sewing and embroidery and worked as a seamstress before her marriage. She had a love of animals, especially birds, and enjoyed watching the hummingbirds scrapping over the feeder. She had a kind heart and never said a cross word about anyone. She was also a very good cook.

Phyllis is survived by her husband Vernon of Monterey; sons: Chris and Gregory Whiting of Monterey; brother: Randy Sellers of Monterey; sister: Carol Ely of Monterey; and a few nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Thomas Sellers and sister: Barbara Hall.

A time of visitation will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Monterey, on Friday, April 26, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. EDT. Father Michael McKinney will officiate a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. EDT.

Burial will follow at St. Anne's Cemetery in Monterey.

Memorials may be given to the Dementia Society or to St. Anne's Catholic Church.

Condolences may be sent via the obituary page at www.odomfuneralhome.com.

The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary