Phyllis Joan Start Dills
August 8, 1929 - December 26, 2019
Phyllis Joan Start Dills, 90, of Mills River, N.C. died on Dec. 26, 2019 at the Landings of Mills River. She was born on Aug. 8, 1929 in Plymouth, to the late Clifford and Lorene Sherrill Start. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Floyd Holland, and two sons, Matthew and Dirk Holland.
Mrs. Dills attended Bob Jones University before she was married. She proudly devoted her life to her family and in her free time she enjoyed to needle point.
She is survived by her loving husband Teddy Eugene Dills; sons, Mark Holland of Tryon and Andrew Holland of San Diego, Calif.; daughter, Jennifer Nobles of San Diego, Calif.; two granddaughters, Nina Holland of Tucson, Ariz. and Jessica Holland of San Diego, Calif. and her grandson, Jack Nobles of Asheville, N.C.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Trinity Presbyterian Church of which she was a member. Reverend Dr. Mark Stanley will be officiating the service.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 6, 2020