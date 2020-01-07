|
Phyllis L. Scott
May 30, 1926 – January 1, 2020
BOURBON – Phyllis L. Scott, 93, formerly of 1206 N. Main St. in Bourbon, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 3:42 a.m. at Signature HealthCare of Bremen.
Phyllis was born the daughter of John G. Anglin and Mary Agnes (Hatfield) Anglin on May 30, 1926 in Etna Green. She was a graduate of Bourbon High School class of 1944. Phyllis worked for Harmony Press and the Bourbon News Mirror. She was also a member of the Bourbon First United Methodist Church and a member of the Delta Theta Tau Soriority in the Bourbon area.
Phyllis married Russell Scott on Feb. 24, 1946. He preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were three brothers, one sister and a great-grandson, Jack. She is survived by her two daughters: Phyllis Jeannette (Steve) Watkins of Bourbon and Jolene (Ross) Swinehart of Goshen. She was blessed with five grandchildren who survive: Matthew Scott and wife (Stephanie) Schoenherr, Todd Jason and wife (Meredith) Schoenherr, Joshua Jonnard and wife (Megan) Schoenherr, Suzanne Stevette and husband (Chad) Baugh, Grant Watkins (Brittany Hawkins), and nine great-grandchildren. Phyllis also has one surviving sister, Mrs. Max (Margaret) Weakly of Bourbon.
A funeral service to celebrate Phyllis's life will be Saturday, Jan. 11 in the Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, 115 S. Main St. Bourbon. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. in the funeral home on Saturday.
Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Bourbon.
The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to or a .
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting Phyllis's family with arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 8, 2020