Rachel Christine Thompson
November 13, 1950 – August 18, 2019
PLYMOUTH - Rachel C. Thompson, 68, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center- Plymouth Campus.
Born on Nov. 13, 1950 in Rienzi, Mississippi, she was the daughter of Leonard L. Huggins and Joyce A. (Ballard) Green.
The family would move to Gary, where she attended Emerson High School. Rachel would complete her schooling in South Bend, Indiana.
Rachel lived in Grovertown for 14 years and finally made Marshall County her home in 1990.
She enjoyed dogs, especially her dog Jasper. She also loved being outside, gardening or watching birds, cooking and taking care of her family.
Rachel is survived by her children; Robin (Mike) Klaker of Avon, Rhonda Antich, of Plymouth and Jason (Angela) Antich of Plymouth; her grandchildren: Johnna Antich, Mason Klaker, Sabrina Klaker, Sara Klaker, Averi Antich, Courtney Zentz, and Krysta Zentz; her stepmother, Sue Huggins; her brothers Bob (Brenda) Huggins of Portage, and Mike Huggins of West Plains, Mo.; her dog Jasper and many other friends and family members survive.
She was preceded in death by both of her husbands, Dave Thompson and John Antich; her parents, Leonard and Joyce; brother, Darrell Huggins; sisters, Deborah Hagestad and Teresa Huggins; and her beloved dog Lizzy.
Visitation will be held at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 1-3 p.m. Funeral Services will follow at 3 p.m. officiated by Life Celebrant James Smart.
Family burial will take place in the Grovertown Cemetery, Grovertown.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 21, 2019