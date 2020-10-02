Rachel Lee Spence

June 26, 1960 – September 25, 2020



Rachel Lee Spence, 60, of Culver, passed away on Sept. 25.

Rachel was born to Ellis "Tank" Risner and Myrtle (Butler) Combs on June 26, 1960 in East Chicago, Ill.

She married James Spence in 2001 and spent her time making a home for the two of them.

Rachel enjoyed going to yard sales. She was always on the lookout for rooster collectables. Perhaps she learned how to put a price on and get a good deal from the time she spent watching The Price is Right and Let's Make A Deal. She also had a love for her dogs: Lucy, Dora, and Bear, as well as her cat, Pretty Kitty. She was an avid Cubs fan. In her spare time, Rachel liked to spend time on Facebook.

A time of visitation for Rachel will be held at the Odom Funeral Home, Culver, on Sunday, Oct. 5, from 1 – 4 p.m. EST. Graveside services will be held at the Oakhill Cemetery, Plymouth, on Monday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. EST. Burial will follow.

The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is handling arrangements.

