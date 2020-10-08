Ralph Edward Ulch
February 23, 1935 - October 6, 2020
Ralph Edward Ulch, 85, of Fennville, formerly of Ossineke, Mich., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, at his home under hospice care.
Ralph was born February 23, 1935 to Lee and Bertha (Tolan) Ulch in Ossineke, Mich. Ralph honorably served his country as a mechanic in the United States Army for 21 years. He married Mary Jane Washburn on June 15, 1968 in Culver, Indiana. They shared 40 years in marriage before her passing in 2008. Ralph enjoyed wood working. He was a member of the Ossineke United Methodist Church and was a Mason.
He is preceded in death along with his wife Mary Jane, parents Bertha and Byron Howay, and siblings – Richard Ulch, Ted Howay, Joan Larson, Lee, Walter, Wilma Ulch, and June and Dick Oliver.
Ralph is survived by his children – Julie (Ron) Nichols of Fennville, Roy (Sandy) Ulch of North Webster, Patrick (Kristina) Ulch of South Haven, Mary Jane Batta of Monterey, Paul Sherwood of Walpole, New Hampshire, Jeremiah Ulch of Tennessee, Rita (Brian) Procter of Indianapolis, and Steven (Christie) Ulch of Saginaw; siblings – Clarence and Darrell Ulch, and June VanVolkenburg. Seventeen grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren also survive.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. at the Culver Masonic Cemetery in Culver. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family's online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.