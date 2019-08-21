|
Ralph O. Neiswender
February 19, 1929 - August 17, 2019
Ralph Olen Neiswender, age 90, of Walkerton passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17. Ralph was born on Feb. 19 1929 in Inwood, Ind. to Russell and Agnes (Huffman) Neiswender.
On Nov. 11 1950 in Athens, Ind. he married the former Phyllis Naragon.They enjoyed 65 years of marriage together until her passing on July 27, 2016.
Mr. Neiswender worked for Studebaker and owned and operated the Town & Country Store in Walkerton for two years. He worked at Plasteel Corporation and Broadway Christian Parish doing maintenance before retiring. Ralph enjoyed spending time with his family and talking to friends both new and old. He was a US Army Veteran and the past Commander of The American Legion post #189 in Walkerton.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents: Russell and Agnes, two sisters and two brothers, his wife: Phyllis and son: Ronnie.
He is survived by his children: Larry (Becky) Neiswender, Rick Neiswender, Geoff (Denise) Neiswender, Kathy (Gary) Sokol and Lori (Greg) Gratner; a sister: Marilyn Brantley, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. (ET) in the Walkerton United Methodist Church, 1000 Georgia Street. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Walkerton. Visitation is from 2 - 4 p.m. on Saturday in the church prior to the service. The Nusbaum-Elkin Funeral Home in Walkerton is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 22, 2019