Raymond E. Reese, Jr.

February 3, 1945 - February 25, 2019

BREMEN - Raymond E. "Bud" Reese, Jr. age 74 of Bremen passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, at his home following a brief illness.



Raymond was born on Feb. 3, 1945 in Plymouth, to Raymond E. and Dorothy L. (Morrison) Reese.

In 1969 Raymond married the former June Riddle in a ceremony in Virginia.

Raymond retired after 43 years of service to Bremen Bearing. Raymond enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. He could often be found watching western movies and mushroom hunting.

Raymond raised Black Labs for many years. He was member of the American Legion Post #385 in LaPaz and the VFW Post #8972 in Bremen. Raymond honorably served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam.



Those left to cherish Raymond's memory are his loving wife June Reese of Bremen; two daughters Tammie and Howard Boardman of Bourbon, Michelle and Jeff Kelly of Tennessee; son, Mark Mosurak of Springfield, Tennessee; sister Judy Fish of Plymouth; brother Arkie (Edgar) and Patty Reese of Bremen; five grandchildren; Amber, Ashley, Aubrey, Allison and Skylier; six great-grandchildren, Harper, Sawyer, Lia, Emily, Koltyn and Kamaron; Raymond is preceded in passing his parents, his son Michael J. Mosurak and his great-granddaughter Mackenzie.



A graveside service with full military honors provided by the VFW Post #8972 in Bremen will be held on Saturday, March 2, at the New Oak Hill Cemetery at noon with Chaplain Kristin Harp officiating.



