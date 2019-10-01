Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mishler Funeral Home
2030 St. Rd. 331
Bremen, IN
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mishler Funeral Home
2030 St. Rd. 331
Bremen, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Mishler Funeral Home
2030 St. Rd. 331
Bremen, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Ketcham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond L. Ketcham


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond L. Ketcham Obituary
Raymond L. Ketcham
October 23, 1965 - September 29, 2019

Raymond L. Ketcham, 53, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 29. Ray was born on Oct. 23, 1965, the son of John and Janet Ketcham.
Ray is survived by his wife, Lisa of Plymouth; daughter, Alicia (Jesse) Reichert of Tippecanoe; and four grandchildren, Skyler (Crystal) Reichert, Noah Reichert, Claudia Reichert, and Anastasia Rosas. He is also survived by his mother, Janet Ketcham of Hamlet and three sisters, Annie King of Hamlet, Debbie (Tom) Bogges of LaPorte and Jackie (Mike) Garland of Minnesota. He is preceded in death by his father, John and a brother, Johnny.
Ray graduated from Oregon-Davis High School and was currently working for Oliver Ford in Plymouth as an Automotive Technician. Ray loved history books and flying planes. He will be remembered for his lawn care skill and he will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St. Rd. 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, in the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior. Pastor Stephen Sumrall will officiate. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to be made to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
Download Now