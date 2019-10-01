|
Raymond L. Ketcham
October 23, 1965 - September 29, 2019
Raymond L. Ketcham, 53, of Plymouth, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 29. Ray was born on Oct. 23, 1965, the son of John and Janet Ketcham.
Ray is survived by his wife, Lisa of Plymouth; daughter, Alicia (Jesse) Reichert of Tippecanoe; and four grandchildren, Skyler (Crystal) Reichert, Noah Reichert, Claudia Reichert, and Anastasia Rosas. He is also survived by his mother, Janet Ketcham of Hamlet and three sisters, Annie King of Hamlet, Debbie (Tom) Bogges of LaPorte and Jackie (Mike) Garland of Minnesota. He is preceded in death by his father, John and a brother, Johnny.
Ray graduated from Oregon-Davis High School and was currently working for Oliver Ford in Plymouth as an Automotive Technician. Ray loved history books and flying planes. He will be remembered for his lawn care skill and he will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St. Rd. 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, in the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior. Pastor Stephen Sumrall will officiate. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to be made to the family.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 1, 2019