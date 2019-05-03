Raymond Glen Morrison

January 26, 1929 – April 30, 2019



Raymond Glen Morrison, born Jan. 26, 1929 passed away April 30 at the age of 90 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He loved talking to friends, farming, raising cattle, fishing, hunting, riding horses and family game nights. He has been a member of the Cattleman's Association, Pork Producers, Ducks Unlimited, Culver Young Farmers, IOOF Lodge and started the Rockin' R Riders Saddle Club. Ray and Esther owned the businesses of Morrison Livestock, Morrison Trucking Co., and still have Bar MM Farms and Bar MM Feed Supply. Ray was an active member of the Pretty Lake Trinity United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife Esther Louise (Dickey), children Marlene Kay Mahler, Connie Rae Hite, Teena Jean Hunsberger, Denny (Linda) Morrison and Terri Jo Hinds, also 11 grandchildren, 19 great and three great great grandchildren, plus all the extended family totaling 51.

Visitation is Friday May 3, from 4-8 p.m. at the Pretty Lake Trinity United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Plymouth, and in the Church on Saturday, May 4, at 10 a.m., with services following at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Burr Oak Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Pretty Lake Trinity Church.

Condolences may be sent via the obituary page at www.odomfuneralhome.com.

The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to be entrusted with caring for the family. Published in The Pilot News on May 3, 2019