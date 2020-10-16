Raymond Toney

August 4, 1954 - October 15, 2020



Ramon "Ray" Toney, 66, passed away on Oct. 15, at 2:30 a.m. at the Raclin House Center for Hospice.

Ray was born the son of Edward and Harriett Toney on Aug. 4, 1954. He lived in Frankfort until 1982, when he moved to Plymouth, and has remained a resident of the area. He was a graduate of Frankfort High School.

On May 3, 1991, Ray married the love of his life, Sandra Warner. He retired from Del Monte after working there for 40 years. Ray was known as a "walking miracle," due to the several successful transplants he has received over the years. His doctors credit him with helping them learn from his surgeries, so they could, in turn, benefit many other transplant patients. During his free time, Ray enjoyed working on cars and lawn mowers. He loved spending time refurbishing his 1950 Mercury and his 1968 Camaro. He also loved animals.

Those who will dearly miss Ray are his wife, Sandra, from Plymouth, and his mother, Harriett Toney, from Frankfort. His sisters, Cindy Miner from Frankfort, Nina Barkley from Frankfort, Christine (Don) Baker from Frankfort, and Judy Roberts from Tennessee will also miss him.

Ray is preceded in death by his father, Edward, and brother, Charles Toney.

In accordance with the family's wishes, cremation services are being provided. A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Memorial Parkinson Foundation (P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014).

Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with helping the family in making their arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ray Toney, please visit our Tribute Store.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store