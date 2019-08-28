|
|
Rebecca "Becky" Marie (Blocher) Stalter, 60, Nappanee, died Sunday, Aug. 25, at her home. She was born Feb. 6, 1959. She married Ralph Stalter.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tues. Aug. 27 and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wed. Aug. 28 at the Old Brethren Church, 26354 CR 38, Goshen. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Aug. 29, also at the church, with burial following at the church cemetery.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa, is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 29, 2019