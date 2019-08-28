Home

Rebecca Marie "Becky" Stalter


1959 - 2019
Rebecca Marie "Becky" Stalter Obituary
Rebecca "Becky" Marie (Blocher) Stalter, 60, Nappanee, died Sunday, Aug. 25, at her home. She was born Feb. 6, 1959. She married Ralph Stalter.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tues. Aug. 27 and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wed. Aug. 28 at the Old Brethren Church, 26354 CR 38, Goshen. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thurs., Aug. 29, also at the church, with burial following at the church cemetery.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa, is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 29, 2019
