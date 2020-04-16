|
Rebecca Salyer
March 18, 1959 - April 15, 2020
Rebecca Salyer, 62, of South Bend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15,, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Rebecca was born on March 18, 1959, to parents James and Lillian Salyer.
Becky was raised in North Liberty at her parents' farm. She attended North Liberty High School. Spirted and quick witted, Becky unconditionally loved and supported her friends and family at every opportunity. She was kind, honest, caring, instinctively rich in wisdom and always candid. This wisdom she shared openly and freely. Many have said that she was their favorite person.
All of her life, she had an unparalleled passion for art. In 1978, Becky was awarded a citizen's highest honor, a Key to the City of South Bend in recognition of her talent and artwork. She attended Ball State University, majoring in art.
Becky was a trailblazer. She was on the first women's basketball team at North Liberty High School, in an era where women should be seen but not heard. Becky was a Senior Tooling Technician with unmatched capability, knowledge, and skill with more than 38 years of experience in the aluminum extrusion process. She was the only female Senior Tooling Technician worldwide for the majority of her career.
Becky is survived by her parents Lillian and James Salyer, her beloved sisters Mindy Salyer (Alex Batiz), Melanie Salyer and Linda (Jeff) Lewis, along with her sisters Amy (Kevin) Bonine, Sherri Menefee, Sarah (Jeff) Sarber and Christine (Jeff) Houston, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, fur nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog Stella and cat Maxwell.
A private burial will be held on Tuesday, April 21 for the immediate family at Porter Rae Cemetery, Potato Creek State Park, in North Liberty. A Memorial Service at Palmer Funeral Home, North Liberty, for family and friends will be announced at a later date.
Palmer Funeral Home – North Liberty will be assisting the Salyer family with all the arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 17, 2020