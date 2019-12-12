Home

Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Oak Hill Cemetery
1300 Chester St
Plymouth, IN
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
New Oak Hill Cemetery
1300 Chester St
Plymouth, IN
Rex Allen Brodbelt


1971 - 2019
Rex Allen Brodbelt Obituary
Rex Allen Brodbelt
January 17, 1971 - December 11, 2019

PLYMOUTH - Rex Allen Brodbelt 48, of Plymouth, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, after a brief illness. He was born on Jan. 17, 1971, to Glenn Junior and Elise E. (Ault) in Plymouth.
Rex attended Plymouth High School until 1989 and then went to work for Akers until his health declined.
Rex collected "Dukes of Hazzard" cars and train sets. He loved to spend time fishing with his grandchildren.
Rex is survived by daughter, Andrea Brodbelt of Plymouth; mother, Elise Brodbelt of Plymouth; siblings, David Brodbelt of South Whitley, Connie (Kevin) Green of Argos, and Glenn (Eliza) Brodbelt of Plymouth; grandchildren Aaron Baney and Tyler Limberhand Jr.; survived by several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins also survive.
Rex was preceded in death by his father Glenn Brodbelt, sister Sandra Lewis, nephews, Kevin, Conway, Dustin, and niece Jennifer.
Visitation for Rex will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, at the New Oak Hill Cemetery, 1300 Chester St, Plymouth, I from 1-2 p.m., funeral services following at 2 p.m. The Pastors David Johnston and Jesse Johnston will be officiating, burial to follow.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 14, 2019
