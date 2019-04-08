Home

Rhonwyn J. Sterling Jr.

Rhonwyn J. Sterling Jr. 59, Plymouth, passed away April 2, with his loving family members by his side in Indianapolis at IU Methodist Hospital.
He was the son of Rhonwyn J. and Clara (Sue) Sterling. He attended Rochester High School and Plymouth High School. He was enlisted in the US Army and received an honorable discharge.
He is survived by his mother Clara (Sue) Sterling and by the love of his life, Dawn Starting-Siddall and their daughter Abbey M. Sterling. His two grandchildren Mason and Jaxon. Two sisters, Sandra L. Zaper and Sheila L. (Grant) Ellabarger. Three nieces, Kimberly Yeager, Jenna Ellabarger, and Jerra (Michael) Loftus and two nephews, Jason (Yhanko) Pfledderer and Griffin Sterling.
Rhon was preceded in death by his father Rhonwyn J. Sterling, his sister Susan L. Pfledderer, and his loyal companion Spanky.
Rhon was an extremely talented welder and his work can be found in nearly every business in Marshall and its surrounding counties. He idolized Albert Einstein. In his spare time he could be found spending time with his family and enjoying a good laugh with friends.
Following Rhon's wishes, cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.
Johnson Danielson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 9, 2019
