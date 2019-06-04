Richard A. Clark Sr.

August 22, 1938 - May 30, 2019



Richard A. "Dick" Clark, Sr., 80 years old, passed away at 9:29 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, at his home.

Dick was born on Aug. 22, 1938 in Plymouth to the late Merrill and Kathryn (Holland) Clark. He has remained a lifelong resident of LaPaz.

On Jan. 18, 1958 in South Bend, Dick and the former Judy A. O'Donnell were united in marriage.

Along with his loving wife, Judy, of 61 years, he is survived by their children, Richard "Rick" (Kathy Robertson) Clark, Jr. of LaPaz, Joy (Bo) Strickland of Plymouth, and Rochelle (Dave) Counter of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and one brother, Ronald (Marian) Clark.

One son, Merrill "Petie" Clark, preceded in death on April 11, 1965 as the tragic result of the Palm Sunday Tornadoes.

Dick has been a truck driver for most of his life. He was a member of County Line Church of the Brethren and a 1956 graduate from Lakeville High School. Dick was a family man, a lover of horses and John Deere Tractors. He loved his family and will be very missed.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. Pastors Wyatt Smith and Steve Barber will co-officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Lakeville Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Richard "Dick" Clark, Sr. may be donated to County Line Brethren Church, 69988 U.S. 31, Lakeville, Ind. 46536.

Online condolences may be offered to the Clark family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Pilot News on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary