Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
610 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
(574) 784-3119
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
610 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
610 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. Clark Sr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard A. Clark Sr. Obituary
Richard A. Clark Sr.
August 22, 1938 - May 30, 2019

Richard A. "Dick" Clark, Sr., 80 years old, passed away at 9:29 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, at his home.
Dick was born on Aug. 22, 1938 in Plymouth to the late Merrill and Kathryn (Holland) Clark. He has remained a lifelong resident of LaPaz.
On Jan. 18, 1958 in South Bend, Dick and the former Judy A. O'Donnell were united in marriage.
Along with his loving wife, Judy, of 61 years, he is survived by their children, Richard "Rick" (Kathy Robertson) Clark, Jr. of LaPaz, Joy (Bo) Strickland of Plymouth, and Rochelle (Dave) Counter of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and one brother, Ronald (Marian) Clark.
One son, Merrill "Petie" Clark, preceded in death on April 11, 1965 as the tragic result of the Palm Sunday Tornadoes.
Dick has been a truck driver for most of his life. He was a member of County Line Church of the Brethren and a 1956 graduate from Lakeville High School. Dick was a family man, a lover of horses and John Deere Tractors. He loved his family and will be very missed.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. Pastors Wyatt Smith and Steve Barber will co-officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Lakeville Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Richard "Dick" Clark, Sr. may be donated to County Line Brethren Church, 69988 U.S. 31, Lakeville, Ind. 46536.
Online condolences may be offered to the Clark family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Pilot News on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
Download Now