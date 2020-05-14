Richard E. Rippy
August 7, 1942 - May 10, 2020
PLYMOUTH - Richard "Rick" E. Rippy (77) of Plymouth, passed away on May 10, at 8:30 p.m. in his home, in the loving care of his family and Hospice.
Richard, the son of William and Neva (Fenstemaker) Rippy, was born on Aug. 7, 1942 in Plymouth. He attended Tyner High School.
On Aug. 18, 1962, Richard married the love of his life, Linda Wiseman. He was retired as a supervisor at NIPSCO; he also worked at Labas Chevrolet (later known as Lindsey Grey) and also performed general work for Ancilla College. In his free time, Rick enjoyed woodworking and working on cars. He especially loved his family and grandchildren. No matter how busy Rick would be, he would drop everything to help his sons and grandchildren out, to keep their vehicles running. Rick attended the First United Church of Christ.
Survivors include his loving wife, Linda. Also surviving are sons Tracy (Alesia) Rippy of Plymouth and their children: Trenton Rippy, Tanner (Alyssa) Rippy, Kaimen Hackworth, and Kaily Hackworth, Thad (Jacquelyn) Rippy of Plymouth and their children: Kylee Rippy, Keeten Rippy and Kalen Rippy, and Troy (Melissa) Rippy of Noblesville and their son, Dalen Rippy. Also surviving are Tanner's children (Rick's great-grandchildren), Lexi and Hadlee Rippy. Preceding Richard in death are his parents and his brother David Rippy.
In accordance with the family's wishes, cremation services will be provided. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those who wish to leave condolences may do so by visiting www.deatonclemensvangilderfh.com
Memorials may be made out to Hospice Care, 112 E. Center Street, Plymouth, Ind. 46563 or the Marshall County Historical Museum, 123 North Michigan Street, Plymouth, Ind. 46563
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Richard's family.
Published in The Pilot News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.