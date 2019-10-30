|
Richard Earl Calhoun
February 23, 1933 - October 24, 2019
ARGOS - Richard Earl Calhoun, 86 of Muchshaw Rd., passed away on Thursday Oct. 24, at 9:47 a.m. at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, where he had been in declining health.
On Feb. 25, 1933 in Richland Center, he was born to Donald A. Calhoun and Cora (Andrews) Calhoun. Richard had lived all of his life in the Argos community.
On Feb. 2, 1952 at the Santa Anna United Methodist Church in Argos, he married Lois Deisch together they shared 31 years. She preceded him on February 16, 1983. He later married Lisa Brown on May 11, 2013 in Nashaw, Iowa.
Richard was a Farmer in Argos.
He was a member of the Plymouth American Legion Post #27, Plymouth. SP4 Richard Calhoun served in the United States Army from 1954 to March 31, 1962 when he received his Honorable Discharge. He attended Argos High School.
Richard is survived by his wife, Lisa Calhoun of Argos; son, Richard "Rick" Calhoun of Argos; two grandchildren, Brittni Hartman and Jeff Calhoun; three great grandchildren; and his brother, Charles "Chuck" Calhoun and wife Jennifer of Argos.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Lois Calhoun;brothers Don Calhoun Jr. and Robert Calhoun; sister Jean Blubaugh.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, Oct. 28, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home with Rev. Robert E. Rice Jr. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos, with the United States Army Honor Guard and James Lowell Corey American Legion Post #68, Argos, conducting Military Honors.
Memorial Contributions may be made to:Marshall County 4-H Fair
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 28, 2019