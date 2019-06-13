Home

Retired Chicago Firefighter, Richard F. Schumann III, passed away at the age of 74, on June 3, in Maricopa, Ariz.
Richard was born and raised in Chicago. His hobbies included, fishing, shooting pool, blackjack and football. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Schumann of Casa Grande, Ariz. His children, Richard Schumann IV (Christina) of Wheaton, Ill., Robert Schumann (Heather) of Roseville, Calif., Sandra Santiago (Carlos) of Maricopa, Ariz. His grandchildren, Samantha Gavars, Mitchell Gavars, Olivia Santiago, Leona Santaigo, Leah Schumann, and Gabriella Schumann. His stepchildren, Lori Kloosterman (Dino) of Eugen, Ore., Christopher Ott (Natalie) of Gilbert, Ariz. His step-grandchildren, Matthew, Mallory, and Carter Ott.
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard F. Schumann II, Doris Schumann, and his daughter Suzanne B. Gavars (Guido) formerly of Barrington, Ill.
At his request, no service will be held, and his ashes will be spread at Waubee Lake in Wisconsin. His favorite place in the world to go fishing.
Published in The Pilot News on June 14, 2019
