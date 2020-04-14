|
Richard Harry Rowe
October 19, 1930 - April 12, 2020
PLYMOUTH - Richard Harry Rowe, 89 of 222 Parkview St., Plymouth, and formerly of the Argos community passed away on April 12, at 11:45 a.m. at Pilgrim Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Services where he had been a resident for several years.
On Oct. 19, 1930 in Argos, he was born to George Rowe and Minnie Belle (Emmons) Rowe. Richard had lived all of his life in Marshall County.
On June 12 1993 he married Virginia "Ginny" (Lolmaugh) France. They would share 11 years together before she passed away on Dec. 24, 2004.
Richard was a farmer, having worked for Hugh Umbaugh for many years.
He was a member of the Plymouth Missionary Church, Plymouth.
Richard is survived by his brother, Gene E. Rowe and wife Patty of Argos, sister in-law, Janet Rowe of Argos, several nieces and nephews, caregiver, Donna Hartz of Culver.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Bud Rowe and Jack Rowe
Richard's life will be celebrated with a private family graveside service at Maple Grove Cemetery officiated by Pastor Matt Lawrence of the Plymouth Missionary Church.
Memorial Contribution may be made to: Marshall County Humane Society; 11165 13th Rd., Plymouth, Ind. 46563
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 15, 2020