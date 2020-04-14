Home

POWERED BY

Services
Earl-Grossman Funeral Home
208 N. Michigan Street
Argos, IN 46501
(574) 892-5113
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Rowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Harry Rowe


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Harry Rowe Obituary
Richard Harry Rowe
October 19, 1930 - April 12, 2020

PLYMOUTH - Richard Harry Rowe, 89 of 222 Parkview St., Plymouth, and formerly of the Argos community passed away on April 12, at 11:45 a.m. at Pilgrim Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Services where he had been a resident for several years.
On Oct. 19, 1930 in Argos, he was born to George Rowe and Minnie Belle (Emmons) Rowe. Richard had lived all of his life in Marshall County.
On June 12 1993 he married Virginia "Ginny" (Lolmaugh) France. They would share 11 years together before she passed away on Dec. 24, 2004.
Richard was a farmer, having worked for Hugh Umbaugh for many years.
He was a member of the Plymouth Missionary Church, Plymouth.
Richard is survived by his brother, Gene E. Rowe and wife Patty of Argos, sister in-law, Janet Rowe of Argos, several nieces and nephews, caregiver, Donna Hartz of Culver.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Bud Rowe and Jack Rowe
Richard's life will be celebrated with a private family graveside service at Maple Grove Cemetery officiated by Pastor Matt Lawrence of the Plymouth Missionary Church. 
Memorial Contribution may be made to: Marshall County Humane Society; 11165 13th Rd., Plymouth, Ind. 46563
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Earl-Grossman Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -