Richard K. Eberhardt
August 15, 1953 - July 20, 2019
Richard K. "Rick" Eberhardt, 65, passed away on Saturday, July 20.
Rick was born in Mishawaka on Aug. 15, 1953 to the late Robert and Betty (Grose) Eberhardt.
Rick worked for IBM for 15 years and went on to retire from Honeywell. He loved to tinker with projects, working on his Mustang, fishing and being on the lake.
He is survived by his fiancé, Nisa Wagner of Bremen; four children, Wendy Eberhardt of Yorktown, Angela (Ronald) Rybicki of Bremen, James Wagner of South Bend and Lisa (Travis) Fraze of Clarksville; and eight grandchildren, Camden Gilliam, Carson Gilliam, Stella Rybicki, Emma Rybicki, Leah Izynski, Lailana Daugherty, Joshua Daugherty and Roman Fraze. He is also survived by niece, Amy Washnock and great nephew, Kevin Griffin.
A celebration of his life will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 27, at his lake house, 4015 Lake Shore Dr., Bremen, Ind. 46506.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
