Titus Funeral Home-Warsaw
2000 E. Sheridan
Warsaw, IN 46580
574 267-3104
Richard L. Hattery


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard L. Hattery
June 9, 1950 - April 26, 2019

WARSAW - Richard L. Hattery, 78 of Warsaw, passed away on Friday, April 26, in the home of a friend.
He was born in Marshall County on June 9, 1950, the son of Donald and Dorothy (Freece) Hattery and was employed by Premier Concepts, Warsaw.
He is survived by his wife, Marie, four children, his father, three siblings, 10 grandchildren; four step-children; and seven step-grandchildren. He was preceded in passing by his mother and an infant son.
Richard's life will be privately remembered and celebrated at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Titus Funeral Home.
Memorial gifts may be directed toward Richard's final expenses at Titus Funeral Home, 2000 East Sheridan Street, Warsaw, IN 46580.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 30, 2019
