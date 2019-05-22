Richard Trowbridge

February 13, 1942 - May 19, 2019



BOURBON - Richard "Dick" Trowbridge age 77, of Bourbon passed away Sunday May 19 at home in the care of his family as his faithful caregivers during his illness.

Dick was born the son of Welcome and Maxine Gochenour Trowbridge on Feb. 13, 1942 at Fort Wayne. He has been a lifelong resident of Etna Green, Tippecanoe and Bourbon area. In 1960 he graduated from Tippecanoe High School and was a truck driver delivering for Petrolene L.P. Gas.

Dick was dedicated to "serving his communities", as a fireman with Tippecanoe Fire Department (still as an Honorary Fireman) and served on the Triton School Board from 2004 - 2012. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing trips with his friends and he enjoyed his family. He was a member of Pathway Church (formerly Wesleyan Church) of Warsaw.

He married Lois Ann Baker, Oct. 12, 1973 who survives along with his children: Sally and Scott Kauffman of Bourbon, Scott Trowbridge of Etna Green and fiancé' Beth Phend, Steve Trowbridge and his friend Pam Carlson of Elk Grove Village, Ill.; step-children: Barrett Allen Bradley of Stewart, Fla., Jerry Dale and Tammy Bradley of Warsaw and Sheryl Anne and George Marks of Bourbon. He was further blessed with 25 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, sisters: Maxine and Lenny Berkey of Bourbon, Evelyn Scott of Bourbon, Kathryn Kistler of Kokomo and his brother Max and Joy Trowbridge of Bourbon.

Those preceding in death were his parents, his first wife Jayne Gault and a brother Robert.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, 115 S. Main St. Bourbon.

At the family's request, they ask for memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to: Marshall County Hospice and Palliative Care, 112 S. Center St. Plymouth, Ind. 46563.

Condolences may be left at deatonclemensfh.com.

Condolences may be left at deatonclemensfh.com. Published in The Pilot News on May 22, 2019