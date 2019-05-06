Richard W. Ludwig

April 27, 1939 - May 3, 2019



ROCHESTER - Richard "Dick" W. Ludwig 80, Rochester, passed away at 3 p.m. Friday, May 3, at his residence.

He was born on April 27, 1939 in Rochester, the son of Ralph R. and Lillian (Wilson) Ludwig.

On May 27, 1988 in Gas City, with the Rev. Teal Younce officiating, he married Marjorie A. (Tiseo) Brainerd and she survives.

Mr. Ludwig had worked as an auto mechanic for many years and owned and operated Robo Car Wash and Auto Sales & Service along with his son, Michael, from 1975-2006. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, Marjorie and Dick attended motorcycle rallies all across the country on their B.M.W. motorcycles. An avid gardener, he enjoyed being outside working in his yard or still doing auto mechanic work for friends and family. A dedicated grandfather, he will be remembered for his great sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Marjorie A. Ludwig, Rochester, children, Beth (Rick) Williams, Enon, Ohio, Michael (Andrea') Ludwig, Rochester, Lorri (Robert) Lemler, Bourbon, Donna Green, Atwood, Eric Brian (Kelly) Donaldson, Lubbock, Texas, 19 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, sister, Lera (Ludwig) Reinholt, Syracuse, Martin Ludwig, La Fontain, Fla., canine companion, Puppy, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Richard Brainerd.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday May 8, at Zimmerman Bros. Funeral Home, Rochester.

Friends may visit from 12 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rochester.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Animal Adoption and Education Center.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com Published in The Pilot News on May 7, 2019