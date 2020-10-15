Robert BeckNovember 23, 1956 – October 13, 2020Robert Beck, 63, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday Oct. 13.Born in LaPorte, on Nov. 23, 1956 Robert was son to Ray and Minnie (Madsen) Beck. Graduated from New Prairie High School 1975, and attended Purdue University. On March 11, 1978 he married the love of his life Debbie in New Carlisle, IN. Together they have three wonderful children.Robert served his community as an insurance agent for 25 years, executive director for Youth for Christ for 10 years and a real estate agent for Coldwell Banker for the past five years. He faithfully served his Crossroads Evangelical Free Church family as a beloved long-time member, was a member of Kiwanis International, and co-led the creation of the playground at Centennial Park in Plymouth. He loved spending time with friends and family, just simply being together, mentoring and caring for people however they needed; cruising on his Goldwing motorcycle with his wife on the back, camping and sight-seeing. His door was always open.He is survived by his wife Debbie of Plymouth; children: Adam (Karina) Beck of Nashville, Tenn., Megan Beck of Memphis, Tenn. and Eric (Jaime) Beck of Edinburgh, Scotland; sister Linda (Bob) Easton of Texas and brother Herb (Katie) Beck of Colorado; grandchildren; Mogan, Arabella, Coraline and Meadow. He also had several nieces and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his parents.Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 18, at Crossroads Church from 1:30-3:30 p.m. 1650 N Oak Drive, Plymouth. A celebration of life will immediately follow with Pastor Scott Yoder officiating. A graveside service will take place in the New Oak Hill Cemetery on Monday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to Samaritan's Purse/Donor Ministries P.O. Box 3000 Boone, N.C. 28607.Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: