Robert Bickel

July 27, 2020



Robert Bickel, 61, passed away July 27, after struggling with cancer for two years.

In his past time he would spend time fishing and working on cars.

He is survived by sisters Betty (Harry) Busam of Plymouth, Elsie (Dale) Morgan of Okmulgie, Oklahoma, Patty (Art) Justice of Owasso, Oklahoma, and brother Jim (Nancy) Bickel of Monterey, Mike (Bitha) Bickel of Knox and Richard Bickel of Knox.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, was honored to assist the family.

