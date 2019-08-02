|
Robert E. Butler
June 7, 1926 - July 25, 2019
CULVER - Robert E. Butler, 93, of Culver, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, July 25.
Bob was born June 7, 1926, in a barn in Fulton County. He was one of the four children of the late Foster E. and Sylvia (Pontious) Butler. After his school years, Bob joined the Army and faithfully served his country during WWII in both Japan and the Philippines. Upon his discharge, he returned home and married Eileen Jenkins, who preceded him in death in 2009.
While raising their family, Bob owned a trash hauling business in Culver. He later took a job at Ameritech, retiring after many years of service to the community. Bob believed in serving. He was a member and Past Master of the Henry H. Culver Masonic Lodge 617 F & AM, which later merged with Plymouth Kilwinning Masonic Lodge 149 F & AM. He was a lifetime member of the Finney-Shilling VFW Post 6919 and the Maxinkuckee IOOF Lodge 323 of Culver. Later in life, Bob entertained the guys at the "table of knowledge" over coffee at Osborn's Minimart.
Bob is survived by his sons: James (Betty) Butler and Gary (Michele) Butler of Culver; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Eileen, sons Scott and Jeffrey Jenkins; brother Wayne Butler, sisters Barbara and Donna Napier; and grandchildren Matt, Sarah, and Keith.
Services for Bob will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Grace United Church of Christ, Culver, at 2 pm EST. Rev. Lynn Young will officiate and a light lunch will be served following the service.
Memorials may be given to Grace UCC in Bob's memory.
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 2, 2019