1/1
Robert C. Thomas
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. Thomas
December 5, 1945 - July 12, 2020

Robert C. "Tommy" Thomas, 74 of Warsaw, passed away July 12, at 6:27 p.m. at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Tommy had been in declining health the past year.
On Dec. 5, 1945 he was born to Robert C. Thomas and Violet Sandburg. Shortly after Tommy's birth his mother died and Mary Belle (Warwick) Rex Thomas raised Tommy.
Tommy has resided with Cardinal Services since 1996 in Warsaw; having lived in Argos all of his life prior to his move.
Tommy worked for Marshall-Starke Development and Cardinal Services.
Tommy is survived by his brother, H. Joe Rex and friend Sarah (Sally) L. Walmer of Argos; niece Kim Sellers and husband Loren of Bourbon; nephew Dale Rex Sr. and wife Lori of Argos; niece, Tammy Rex of Argos, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and nephew Joe Rex Jr.; and great nephew Deven Rex.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Friday July 17, at 11 a.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery with Rev. Max Milton of the Argos United Methodist Church, Argos.
Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Cardinal Services; 504 N. Bay Drive, 46580
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Earl-Grossman Funeral Home
208 N. Michigan Street
Argos, IN 46501
(574) 892-5113
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Earl-Grossman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved