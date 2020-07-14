Robert C. Thomas

December 5, 1945 - July 12, 2020



Robert C. "Tommy" Thomas, 74 of Warsaw, passed away July 12, at 6:27 p.m. at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Tommy had been in declining health the past year.

On Dec. 5, 1945 he was born to Robert C. Thomas and Violet Sandburg. Shortly after Tommy's birth his mother died and Mary Belle (Warwick) Rex Thomas raised Tommy.

Tommy has resided with Cardinal Services since 1996 in Warsaw; having lived in Argos all of his life prior to his move.

Tommy worked for Marshall-Starke Development and Cardinal Services.

Tommy is survived by his brother, H. Joe Rex and friend Sarah (Sally) L. Walmer of Argos; niece Kim Sellers and husband Loren of Bourbon; nephew Dale Rex Sr. and wife Lori of Argos; niece, Tammy Rex of Argos, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and nephew Joe Rex Jr.; and great nephew Deven Rex.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Friday July 17, at 11 a.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery with Rev. Max Milton of the Argos United Methodist Church, Argos.

Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Cardinal Services; 504 N. Bay Drive, 46580

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.

