Robert Dean Kreft
April 12, 1948 - May 12, 2020
BREMEN - Robert Dean Kreft, 72, of Bremen, passed away at 9:55 pm, Tuesday, May 12, in Signature Health Care of Bremen.
Bob was born on April 12, 1948, the son of the late William and Bessie (Van Dyke) Kreft. On Dec. 15, 1967, he married Judy Smith.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Judy; two children, Dana (Jennifer) Kreft of Warsaw and Deanne (Elbert) Pender of Elm City, NC and grandson, Kyle Walston. He is also survived by sister; Barbara Gaines and brothers; Richard, Paul, David and Tim Kreft.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Ryan Kreft; brothers, Wayne and Glen Kreft; half-brothers, William Kreft, Donald Kreft and Jerry Van Dyke; and half-sister, Charlene Camper. Bob graduated from Tippecanoe High School.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of the Bremen Missionary Church. Bob loved living on the farm and was a real people person. He never knew a stranger. The family would like to send a special thank you to Harbor Light Hospice and the nurses, CNA's and staff at Signature Health Care for their care of Bob during this difficult time.
A private family service will be held. Pastor Kurt Litwiller will officiate. Burial will take place in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bremen Missionary Church, 2958 Elm Road, Bremen, Ind. 46506. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pilot News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.