Robert E. Lemacks
June 25, 1947 - October 20, 2020
Robert E. Lemacks, 73, passed away on October 20, 2020 at 6:15 a.m. at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth, Indiana.
Robert was born the son of Gary and Teressa (Credille) Lemacks on June 25, 1947 in Charleston, South Carolina. He moved to Indiana in 2013, and had been a resident of the area since then. He graduated from St. Andrews High School in South Carolina in 1965. After high school, he went on to earn an electrical engineering degree from Clemson University in 1969, then went on to study at Bob Jones University until 1973. On July 18, 1970, Robert married the love of his life, Joan Briden; she preceded him in death on July 20, 2011. Robert proudly served his country in the Army, and served as a civil servant in the navy and marines as an electrical engineer. During his free time, he enjoyed photography, and travelling, with Italy being a favorite destination; he even lived in Italy for a while. What he cherished the most was spending time with his children and grandchildren, as well as teasing his brother-in-law Gary. He was also active in his church, and had attended Crossroads Baptist Church in Wanatah, Indiana.
Those who will deeply miss him are his daughters, Tammy Lemacks of LaPorte, Amy (Troye) Fish of Plymouth, Rachel (Tim) Clifton of LaPorte and son Michael (Dianah) Lemacks of Xenia, Ohio. There are 10 grandchildren who will miss him as well. His sister, Linda (Frank) Breazeale of Raleigh, North Carolina will also miss him. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and grandson Brandon.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Both will be held at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home (300 West Madison Street, Plymouth, Indiana 46563). Please be mindful of the face mask and social distancing requirements during the services. Burial will occur in South Carolina at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Baptist Church (10027 W 1000 S, Wanatah, IN 46390).
