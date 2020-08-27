1/1
Robert Eugene Ebersole
1925 - 2020
April 24, 1925 - August 23, 2020

Robert "Bob" Eugene Ebersole of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, at his home surrounded by family at the age of 95.
He was born on April 24, 1925 in South Bend. Bob was one of 10 children born to Maude (Hemminger) Ebersole and Edward Ebersole. At the age of 20 he married the love of his life, Claudice Mae Branstetter, on Aug. 2, 1945. Sticking together through all of life's ups and downs they shared and celebrated 75 years of marriage before he passed.
Bob attended Washington-Clay High School in South Bend. After he was married, he left his bride in 1945 and served in the U.S. Army. He served in Egypt and Germany until his honorable discharge in 1947. In 1949 he went to work at the Studebaker plant in South Bend for 19 years. Always a hard worker, during this time he also farmed. He spent the last 68 years in Marshall County, and farmed until he retired in 2010. He was a longtime member of Etna Green Church of Christ where he enjoyed going with his family. Bob always kept busy doing one thing or another around the house or for others, but he did make time for himself because he loved to play golf. More than anything he dearly loved his family, he especially enjoyed his children and grandchildren. He will be forever loved and remembered as a great husband, father, grandfather and brother.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife: Claudice Mae Ebersole of Plymouth; daughter: Gail (Donald) Potter of Odessa, Texas; and daughter-in-law: Marion Ebersole of Bremen. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Curt (Brenda) Ebersole, Linda Montano, Cheryl (Keith) Whitley, Gary (Celeste) Potter, Sarah (James) Martin, John (Ashley) Perry, Kris Perry, Matt Perry, Anna Dunnuck; 16 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and his sister: Evelyn Hacker of South Bend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Willis Ebersole, grandson, William Ebersole, and eight brothers.
Friends and family are invited for visitation prior to the service from 12 – 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw.
Bob's life will be celebrated with a service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home and officiated by his son-in-law, Donald Potter and assisted by Pastor Jordan Ickes. Burial will follow with a graveside service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Bourbon.
Memorial donations may be directed to Little Lambs Pre-School, c/o Church of Christ, P.O. Box 177, Etna Green, Ind. 46524 and would be appreciated by the family.
Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home's website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Pilot News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
AUG
27
Service
02:00 PM
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home
225 Argonne Road
Warsaw, IN 46580
(574) 2680225
