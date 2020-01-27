|
|
Robert Eugene Paul
December 11, 1932- January 23, 2020
PLYMOUTH - Robert E. Paul, 87, passed away at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, with his family by his side, at Miller's Merry Manor in Culver.
Robert was born to Nelson and Cleo (Loucks) Paul on Dec. 11, 1932 in Goshen.
He proudly served his country for two years in the U.S. Army. In 1955, Robert married Dorothy Shriner, and they dairy farmed until 1975. He worked for Bomarko as a machine operator until his retirement.
Robert loved his family, spending time on Cook Lake, fishing and Notre Dame Football. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Plymouth.
Surviving is his wife Dorothy of 64 years, Dorothy, and their children: Wanda (David) Shock of South Bend, Randy (Linda) of Bloomington, and Lynn (Laurie) Paul of Texas; brother, Max (Janet) Paul of Goshen; brother-in-law, Robert (Tami) Shriner of New Paris, and seven grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Peggy Paul; sister-in-law, Christy Shriner; brothers-in-law, Rex Shriner and Richard Shriner.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Miller's Merry Manor in Culver for their compassionate care for Robert and his family.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 611 N. Center Street, Plymouth. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the start of mass.
Burial will be at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 28, 2020