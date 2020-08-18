1/1
October 31, 1943 - March 20, 2020

Robert Francis Parker, 76, of Fenton, died March 20. A memorial will be held at a later date,
Those desiring may make contributions to the American Lung Association.
Robert was born Oct. 31, 1943 in Logansport, the son of Bert and Opal Parker. He was a 1962 graduate of Culver High School. Mr. Parker was a member of F&A.M. Linden Lodge #132 and the Scottish Rite. He was an avid NASCAR Fan and Fisherman.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda; son, Bret (Cindi) Parker; daughter, Rene Parker Sgrignoli; grandchildren, Mike Brasic, Jim Brasic, Robert Parker and Kennith Parker, Stephen Baker; great-grandchildren, Cammeron, Ashlee and Aiden; brother, Jerry (Pat) Parker; sister, Jan Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Opal (Hettinger) Parker; and brother, Larry (Susie) Parker.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 29 at the Culver Masonic Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Published in The Pilot News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
